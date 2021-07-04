Stay 'Safe N Sane' this July 4th holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Illegal firework use and the chance of large fires caused by them are the key worry for fire officials and law enforcement as July 4th celebrations kick into high gear in the Las Vegas valley.

The pop, crackle, and boom of illegal fireworks have been heard over residential areas for days ahead of the main night.

Illegal fireworks are any that fly into the sky, explode, or whirl around on the ground taking control from the user and potentially causing fires.

Fire officials also warn that even legal "safe and sane" fireworks can seriously injure the user and light a fire so precautions need to be taken when using them.

People should keep a hose and bucket of water nearby to douse used fireworks and prevent any fires from spreading, and no one should allow children to light or handle fireworks.

To report illegal fireworks, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue's Tim Szymanski said people should not call 911 or 311 as a high call volume could crash the emergency dispatch system and slow response to legitimate emergencies.

Instead, Szymanski said people should report any illegal firework use to the Ispyfireworks website.