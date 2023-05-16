'Stay overnight but also enjoy a game,' visitors react to possible new hotel built next to future A's ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bally's Corporation says the Tropicana Las Vegas lot will not only be a ballpark for the A's, but also another hotel bearing the Bally's name.

On Monday, Tropicana employees received a memo about the closure of the hotel and a ballpark going in its place. Now, a new fact sheet was release with more information for employees.

People KTNV's Joe Moeller talked to say that would be a unique project with a hotel and ballpark. When talking to visitors walking around the Tropicana, they are well aware of the possibility of the hotel going away.

"It has been here every time we come," said visitor Stephanie Booker. " It will be a surprise not to see it here."

The iconic strip hotel's future is up in the are as it could be replaced by the Oakland A's ballpark and a new Bally's resort and casino.

"It is hard to think about it," said visitor Albert Martinez. "You get mixed thoughts, some good, some bad."

Monday, employees at the Tropicana received a memo about the future closure of the hotel, stating it could close in 18 to 24 months.

Tuesday, the Bally's corporation released a two page fact sheet. A spokesperson says information released Monday came out too early.

The sheet states plans are in the preliminary stages. They plan to stay open as long as they can. Employees will have the opportunity for careers at other Bally's properties and it also states the plan for the lot is to be a ballpark and a new Bally's hotel.

It states the A's would operate separately from Bally's.

Recently, Bally's closed on the Strip and is now the new Horseshoe owned by Caesars.

"You think about it, you go to a hotel you have all these different amenities," Martinez said. "But when you add a ballpark to it, it brings a different feeling."

"You can see the game, you can win some money right," Booker said. "And then you have a nice place to stay."

The sheet also explains Bally's has come to terms with the A's on a deal, and the plans would take several years to design, develop and build. This all needs approval by state and local governments.

A spokesperson from Bally's released a statement, it says in part, "The plans regarding the recently announced agreement with the Oakland Athletics are in very preliminary stages, and our focus at this time is on continuing to operate the Tropicana. We will be prepared to support Tropicana employees if and when the need should arise."

"I think sports brings everybody into a city," Booker said.

Visitors say a ballpark hotel and casino would be unique to Las Vegas.

"You can still have the tourism, have people drawn here to stay overnight," said Brock Porzio from Colorado. "But also enjoy a game."