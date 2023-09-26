Station Casinos rolling out new app called STN Mobile

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos has officially launched a new app called STN Mobile.

According to casino officials, the new app will allow guests to check this account status, redeem offers directly from their phone, find their favorite games, link to games of their choice, and receive jackpot alerts.

They add the app will also allow guests to easily access other Station Casinos apps like STN Charms, STN Cash, Marker Trax, and STN Sports.

Casino officials said guests who download the new app will receive 10,000 bonus points, which can be used for things like free slot play and cash. Guests who download the app and login by Oct. 31 will also get the chance to win up to $10,000 in free slot play.

You must be at least 21 years old to download the app and you can learn more here.