Station Casinos launching NFT-based slot program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new NFT-based slot program is now at Station Casinos.

The company said Boarding Pass members are automatically enrolled and guests can earn charms that are then displayed on slot machine service windows.

New charms will be available each month and each one is distinguished by category, how rare they are, and their luck level, which is the value associated with the guest's winnings while the charm is active on the slot machine.

"We are thrilled to be launching this innovative program to create a more engaging way for our guests to earn unique rewards and customize their play," Tom Mikulich, Senior Vice President of Innovation at Station Casinos, said. "Through our patent-pending, game-changing technology, we believe STN charms will reshape the casino gaming landscape and modernize loyalty programs making for a more rewarding and fun gaming experience for our guests."

The casino said guests can buy, sell and browse the catalog of available charms on the STN charms website, starting on May 1.

The casino has set up multiple STN Charms Information Booths at Palace, Boulder, Sunset, Santa Fe, Green Valley Ranch, or Red Rock, which will be available through April 30.

The casino said there will also be STN charms stickers available.

However, officials said the charms and their luck levels do not change the outcome of any gaming device.