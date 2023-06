LAKE POWELL, AZ — Viewer video shows several boats at Lake Powell on fire in a marina Friday afternoon.

The video shows boats in two separate areas of the Wahweap Marina.

Multiple boats appear as part of the blaze.

Houseboat Fires

It is unclear what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

Lake officials say the fire has been completely extinguished and is under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.