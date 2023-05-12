State officials open investigation into Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State officials have opened an investigation into Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

That was confirmed by the Nevada State Bar's Office of Bar Counsel.

The office said this is after a court sanctioned him over deleted text messages related to the Blue Diamond Hill development and an ongoing legal dispute with the county. The project has been debated since at least 2016.

RELATED LINK: Clark County Commission delays Red Rock Canyon development

The Nevada Republican Party has released a statement calling on Jones to step down.

"Another day, another Democrat corruption scandal coming to light. It is unacceptable that Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones deliberately destroyed evidence in an attempt to hide his corrupt actions from the court and from Nevada taxpayers. A federal magistrate found that Jones destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover-up unfavorable information and a flow of cronysim between himself and Steve Sisolak.



Our government transparency laws are desperately in need of strengthening, from the local level all the way to the Legislature. Until penalties are codified into law, the least Justin Jones can do is resign. The residents of Commission District F deserve real representation, not someone more concerned with dodging the law than representing their district. We are calling on the Attorney General, the District Attorney of Clark County, and the Nevada State Bar to launch an investigation into Jones' violation of his professional oaths - he should be disbarred." Nevada Republican Party

Chanel 13 reached out to Jones' office for a statement on April 25 but as of Friday night, we have not heard back.