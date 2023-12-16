State officials diagnose horse with equine herpes in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Agriculture is asking horse owners to monitor their animals after officials diagnosed a case of Equine Herpes Virus - Type 1 in a horse at a Clark County event.

According to the department, it is a respiratory, neurologic disease. It is a reportable disease and veterinarians are required to notify the NDA when they diagnose it. However, officials haven't stated where in Clark County the horse was or when the disease was detected.

With event season underway and multiple competitions across Southern Nevada, department officials are advising owners to monitor their horses for signs of disease.

"If you recently attended an event in Clark County, monitor your horse for signs of illness, including fever, decreased coordination, urine dribbling, limb weakness, lethargy or inability to stand," said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea, DVM. "Contact your local veterinarian immediately if you notice symptoms."

According to department officials, EHV-1 and other diseases can be easily transferred on boots, coats, gloves and equipment. They have a few tips for horse owners.

