State line destination closing, moving operations to nearby Primm Valley

PRIMM (KTNV) — A once-popular casino and resort near Nevada's state line will be closing.

Buffalo Bill's will be closing its casino, moving operations to the nearby Primm Valley Resort & Casino.

“In order to deliver the best possible experience for today’s guest expectations, Buffalo Bill’s will be shifting its 24/7 operations to Primm Valley Resort & Casino," a statement from Primm Valley executives read. "We invite our guests to join us at Primm Valley where they will find the newest slots on our redesigned casino floor, beautifully appointed rooms, oasis pool experience, and wonderful dining!

"Buffalo Bill’s will continue to be home for exciting concerts and special events. We will be announcing an incredible fall show lineup at the Star of the Desert Arena soon. We thank our guests for their ongoing support and look forward to serving them for years to come.”