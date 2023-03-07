State lawmakers considering homeless bill of rights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State lawmakers are considering legislation that would create a bill of rights for people experiencing homelessness.

Nevada state senator Dallas Harris said it won't change any current law but rather reinforce existing ones.

It's a measure some say is needed.

Russell Yaeger said he has lived on the streets for five years and said he notices that he's treated differently.

"I think a lot of it has to do with passing judgements based on appearance," Yaeger said. "We do have the same rights as everybody else."

He said it's good to know some lawmakers in Carson City recognize his community.

"It's about time people start saying you know what, this is a problem," Yaeger said.

Harris presented State Bill 142 to the judiciary committee.

"It is designed to let the homeless people of Nevada know that here in this state, they are entitled to the same rights as every other resident," Harris said. "They have a right to use our public spaces in the same manner as any other person and without discrimination based on their housing status. They have a right to be free from intimidation, harassment, and abuse."

Several lawmakers questioned Harris on why the measure is needed.

"It is clear to me that not everyone understands that these people are people and are entitled to the same rights," Harris said.

Both people for and against the bill spoke in front of a state senate judiciary committee on Friday.

"This is a public safety issue," homeless assistance volunteer Adrienne O'Reilly said. "Our homeless neighbors need our support and respect and allowing them to live and do business on the public property is not the most helpful approach."

As for Yaeger, he said the proposed legislation doesn't solve the problems for those living on the streets but it's a step in the right direction.

"You are going to have to recognize us as human beings before we open the dialogue on anything else."