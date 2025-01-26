State board revokes license of a Las Vegas solar company. Here's how you can avoid getting conned

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Contractor's Board revoked the license of residential solar contractor Arcadia Solar NV, LLC.

Channel 13 has done previous reporting on Arcadia Solar. The company often oversold their benefits while customers reported no real savings from the solar panels.

At a disciplinary hearing on Jan. 22, 2025, the board found Arcadia Solar guilty of 58 allegations related to substandard workmanship, failure to pay for services and materials and project abandonment.

The board's hearing officer also ordered a fine totaling $58,000 and banned the managing member and CMS-qualified individual of the license, John Francis Murphy, from being able to hold a license in the State of Nevada indefinitely.

“It is difficult to understand why a contractor will see a project through to completion yet fail to make final payments or secure necessary permits and inspections to activate the system, which leads to mechanical liens placed on the home of consumers,” said NSCB Executive Officer David Behar.

Some of the complaints filed against the company have stemmed from non-payments to subcontractor Aspen Electric and abandonment when required inspections and signoffs from local building and energy officials were not obtained upon completion of work.

The Contractors Board encourages people to research when considering solar panels for their homes.

Here are some red flags to look out for:



Demands for large down payments or cash-only payments.

Failure to put the terms of a project in writing.

No contractor’s license number and/or contractor information does not match the NSCB’s website.

Aggressive sales tactics and pushy ‘today-only’ pricing.

Consumers are also encouraged to verify the license of all contractors working on a project through the Board's license search tool, which can be accessed online, on the NSCB Mobile App, or by calling the office.

Arcadia Solar has been placed on the NSCB's Solar Watch List, a tool that can be accessed here.