Stanley Cup, Vegas Golden Knights make special visit to UMC Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Stanley Cup, accompanied by the Vegas Golden Knights members, made a special visit to UMC Hospital, offering staff and local first responders a unique opportunity to take photos with the iconic trophy.

Nurse Maricela at UMC shared her excitement about the unexpected visit, saying, "It's kind of crazy because we are in a hospital setting…so when things like this happen, we get very excited."

Despite their demanding roles, the hospital staff came together to ensure that everyone had a chance to see and photograph the famous Stanley Cup.

Surgical nurse Monique David mentioned a strong sense of teamwork. "Everyone just supported each other, saying, we will watch your patients… Go see the Stanley Cup, take a picture."

David, who was on duty during the visit, expressed her happiness, stating, "Yeah, I'm at work right now…but we are really happy that the Vegas Golden Knights came by…you know they supported us a lot during COVID."

For the UMC community, the Vegas Golden Knights hold a special place in their hearts. After the tragic events of 1 October, Danita Cohen, Chief Experience Officer, remembered how the VGK reached out.

“They invited UMC physicians and patients onto the ice for the VGK's inaugural game.” Cohen remarked, "It's super nice of them to come back and recognize our team all those years later while they're getting the nationwide recognition."