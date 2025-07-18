Staffing issues, weather cause delays at Harry Reid International Airport

UPDATE

According to FlightAware, there are 522 total delays impacting Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) on July 17. You can view the delays happening tonight here: https://www.flightaware.com/live/cancelled/today/KLAS

ORIGINAL STORY

Weather and staffing issues at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) are causing flight delays Thursday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a "traffic management program" is currently in effect for arrivals due to staffing, causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 53 minutes.

Due to arrival delays, the FAA said some departures may be affected as well.

The FAA released this statement to Channel 13 regarding the delays:

The FAA is slowing flights into Harry Reid International Airport because of weather and unanticipated, temporary controller staffing issues at the Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON). You can look up real-time airport information on our airspace status webpage.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.