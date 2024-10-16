Stabbing near the intersection of 9th Street and Odgen leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday night, a stabbing occurred between neighbors stemming from a dispute near the intersection of 9th Street and Ogden.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 10:18 p.m. and happened inside an apartment building.

The stabbing happened between two individuals. The victim was a male in his sixties and sustained multiple stab wounds.

Medical staff responded and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Officers are unsure what the dispute was over.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to reach out to the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or Crimestoppers Nevada at (702) 385-5555.