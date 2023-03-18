St. Patrick's Day, March Madness set up a busy weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a slam dunk of a weekend in Las Vegas! From St.Patrick's Day celebrations to March Madness, there is no shortage of things to do.

The streets in downtown Las Vegas were packed on Friday and the beer was flowing on Fremont as hundreds of thousands of people celebrated.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates that Las Vegas will be at full capacity this weekend.

“All 150,000 plus hotel rooms are at capacity because of the variety of high profile sporting events, viewing parties, and St. Patrick’s day,” said Lori Nelson Kraft, spokesperson for the LVCVA.

"Our sports books are packed, people are flying in from all over the country, it's just a great time to be in Vegas,” said Derek Stevens, Circa casino owner.