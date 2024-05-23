St. Jude's Ranch for Children installs new sculpture on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're walking through The Park, between T-Mobile Arena and New York-New York, you might see a new sculpture.

On Wednesday, representatives from St. Jude's Ranch for Children unveiled a new interactive Healing Heart Sculpture, which was created by Las Vegas artist Luis Varela-Rico.

It's to raise awareness and support for their new Healing Center, which is dedicated to helping children who are victims of sex trafficking. Another sculpture will be displayed in Downtown Summerlin.

"Our hope is that people will come and see this beautiful sculpture that was created by a local Las Vegas artist, scan the QR code, and to learn more about how they [can] purchase a lock of love and support a child victim of sex trafficking," said Christina Vela, Chief Executive Officer for St. Jude's Ranch for Children. "Together, as a community, we can help our children have a safe and healthy life."

According to the organization, the sculpture includes infographics and facts to educate the public about the issue and its impact on the community. Donors are also invited to have their names engraved on locks that will be permanently placed on the heart sculptures.

The sculptures will eventually be permanently installed in The Healing Center gardens "to provide a source of inspiration and healing for survivors."

In 2019, St. Jude's Ranch for Children announced the launch of The Healing Center and broke ground that October. The center was originally scheduled to open this summer. However, the project has faced delays, due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.

According to the organization's website, The Healing Center will be the "first-of-its kind residential therapeutic center in the country, with its specific holistic treatment options."

It also states the organization is trying to raise $25 million and so far, they have raised $17 million.

