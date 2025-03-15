When Shanna Haynie first settled into her home near Lake Mead and Hollywood, she was enamored with her neighborhood.

"We had the chance to move anywhere, but I like this community. I chose to stay here," said Haynie.

VIDEO: Resident shares her worries for the neighborhood

Squatters spark safety concerns near Lake Mead neighborhood

But she tells Channel 13 that over the past few months, her neighborhood has turned into a nightmare and has felt unsafe after reported squatters took over her neighbor's home.

"They are always coming and going by the way of the back of the house. I have seen people ride up on their bikes and go inside for an hour and when they ride off on their bike, they can't ride in a straight line," said Haynie.

She said she worries for her children and her community's safety.

"I don't feel safe letting my kids go out there and play when who knows what they are doing inside the house," said Haynie.

She tells us the homeowners can't remove the possible squatters because they have passed away.

Haynie reached out to code enforcement, Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, and Metro but says her efforts have been unsuccessful.

Metro told Channel 13 there is only one call for service to the home since the beginning of the year.

According to Metro, officers placed a Warning and/or Subject was Advised.

"They've said that because they have squatters rights, that they can't do anything about it."

Gregory Paul, staff Attorney at Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, said Nevada law does not allow the homeowner to take matters into their hands, without the involvement of a lawyer or legal professional, to resolve legal issues or assert their rights.



"Basically, the law does not allow for owners of real property to engage in self-help to remove occupants from real property whether they are there lawfully or unlawfully," said Paul.

Paul said if both the owners of a home are deceased and there is no next of kin, people can ask the public administrator to manage the deceased's estate.

"They'll come in assess the situation; take immediate steps that they need to. If there isn't an unauthorized occupant, at that point, they will put secure locks on the door, secure personal property. If there is some sort of squatter or unauthorized occupant in the property, then they will need to get court authority to act on behalf of the estate. If they determine there is no next of kin, or person named on the will to act on behalf of the estate, they [public administrator] can either go through the normal process of getting appointed or if it needs immediate attention, there is a process of getting a special administrator appointed, and that can be done without a hearing and it can be done, much, much quicker.

Channel 13 reached out to Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick about the situation, but we are still waiting for a response.