Lockdown lifted: Spring Valley Hospital resumes normal operations after alleged bomb scare

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 5:28 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 20:46:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spring Valley Hospital is operating normally once again after going on a brief lockdown while police investigated an alleged bomb scare.

According to officials, a call came in around 4 p.m. on Thursday that prompted an investigation by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

During the investigation, police told 13 Action News that the threat did not appear to be credible.

No other details were immediately available.

