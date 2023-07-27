Spring Valley High student becomes first Nevada recipient of $40,000 BigFuture scholarship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spring Valley High School student awarded $40,000 Scholarship, a first in Nevada.

In an unexpected turn of events, Paola Gonzalez, a junior at Spring Valley High School, was pleasantly surprised Tuesday with a prestigious $40,000 scholarship.

The award, presented by BigFuture, marks the first of its kind in Nevada, making Paola the recipient of a remarkable achievement.

The surprise announcement took place at Green Valley High School, where Paola had been called in for what she believed was a routine discussion about her upcoming schedule.

However, as she and her family walked into the school, they were greeted by cameras and prominent members of the community congratulating her on the significant scholarship win.

"It's a head start. I'm excited to look forward to other schools and programs and stuff like that in the future," said an elated Paola, expressing her gratitude for the scholarship.

The path to this impressive achievement began when Paola decided to fill out an online application through College Board.

Her dedication and hard work throughout her academic journey in the public school system were recognized by Superintendent Jara, who expressed pride in Paola's success, using her as a shining example of the possibilities within the education system.

"If you apply yourself in your school in a public school system, you will succeed. And that's what I'm saying. We have the school system. We have the opportunity, and Paola is a great example," shared Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, acknowledging Paola's exceptional achievements.

For Paola and her family, this scholarship holds enormous significance, as she will become the first person in her family to attend college.

"It feels nice to give… make my mom proud and my dad and my family and everyone," said Paola, reflecting on the pride she brings to her loved ones. With the scholarship in hand, Paola sees it as a valuable head start towards achieving her dreams in medicine.

Aspiring to pursue a career in the medical field, she expressed enthusiasm for exploring various schools and programs that will bring her closer to her ultimate goal.

This remarkable achievement not only highlights Paola's dedication and perseverance but also serves as a source of inspiration for other students within the Nevada educational community.

As the news of her scholarship spreads, many students may find new hope and motivation to pursue their dreams, knowing that hard work and determination can lead to extraordinary opportunities.

Through this scholarship, Paola has set an exemplary precedent for future generations, showcasing the transformative power of education and the potential it holds to change lives for the better.

As she moves forward in her academic pursuits, there is no doubt that Paola Gonzalez will continue to leave a lasting impact on her community and beyond.