Spring has sprung and that means allergies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America says allergies and asthma are the leading causes of hospital visits and missed work or school for the millions of sufferers.

Las Vegas board certified allergist Dr. Joel Katz (MD, FACAAI, FAAAAI) tells us: "A significant portion of the population suffer from allergies. As allergen counts get higher, you get a larger and larger percentage of the population are affected."

The Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America reports thousands die each year from asthma attacks or anaphylaxis (or life-threatening) allergic reactions.

Black Americans, women and adults are more likely to die from asthma or allergies. This is due in part to: "These groups tend to be more under-treated and minimize the symptoms. If we don’t recognize asthma and we don’t go ahead and treat it, this can lead to fatalities," Dr. Katz said.

On a blustery day, your allergies will really start to act up because the wind is blowing those allergens all around. So getting a head start on early prevention will help keep the tissue box tucked away.

This time of year mulberry, olive, ash, and grass pollen are top allergens that cause problems. Early action includes avoiding contact with the allergens, so limiting your time outside. But that’s very hard to do sometimes in the world we live in where we are out and about with daily activities. Here’s what you can do.

"Use air conditioning both in your home and in your car. When you get home, you should take a shower to wash the pollen out of your hair. One can use antihistamines and nasal steroids. If one is coughing, has shortness of breath or has wheezing then you need to be evaluated by a physician because this is likely asthma," says Dr. Katz

