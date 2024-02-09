Sports betting records projected for Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The sports betting industry is eyeing record-breaking numbers with Super Bowl 58, which is just days away. In fact, 67 million American adults are expected to bet on the Big Game, according to the American Gaming Association.

Las Vegas added dozens of more bets for this year's Big Game so no matter which team you're rooting for, or if you're just a football fan in general, there's a bet for you.

“We have over 500 listed for this year’s game," said Jay Kornegay, the Executive Vice President at Westgate Superbook.

Kornegay says they've added dozens of new bets this year since Las Vegas is the host city.

Some fans are sticking to their favorite bets.

“Rushing yards, passing yards, number of field goals, things I have a little bit of an idea about," lifelong Chiefs fan Greg Wry said.

However, there are tons of prop bets you can wager on, including the coin toss or even if you think this year's Super Bowl will have a unique score never seen before, a "Scoragrami". You can only bet on the field of play though, so that means no bets on Taylor Swift on TV.

“How many times they show her on camera, there’s no official result of that," Kornegay said.

Kornegay said that also extends to items people may already know the answer to.

“The color of the Gatorade, someone filled up the cooler, somebody knows, somebody knows what Usher is going to sing first," Kornegay said.

Despite that, sportsbooks project record-breaking numbers around the country for the Super Bowl, with 38 states that allow legal sports betting.

“Well, since it’s relatively new across the country, every year we’re looking at numbers increasing and setting records," Kornegay said.

Las Vegas is also projecting to break its own record for Super Bowl betting, which was set two years ago.

“That was just under $180 Million. I think we should surpass that with us being the host city," Kornegay said.

The Westgate Superbook said they've already sold out of their VIP seating for the Big Game and are expecting a surge in bets to come in this Saturday.