Sphere, Pizza Hut promo leads to free pizza for fans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a bird. It's a plane. No. It's the "Pie In The Sky".

According to a press release, Sphere will turn into a giant pepperoni pizza periodically from 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It's part of a new Pizza Hut's promotion.

"Knowing a lot of pizza lovers will be traveling across the country on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, we wanted to turn our new $7 Deal Lover's Menu into our biggest deal yet," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "We turned Sphere into a giant pizza as a fun way to remind fans about our new value menu that offers our iconic dishes for an affordable price without sacrificing quality."

People will be able to scan a QR code on Sphere to receive a free medium pizza or other item from Pizza Hut's new $7 Deal Lover's Menu. Other items on the menu include cheese sticks, boneless wings, chicken alfredo pasta, and chocolate donut bites.

Officials said spectators can redeem their $7 Deal Lover's coupon at any participating Pizza Hut in the U.S.