Sphere parking in Las Vegas starts at $100, Ticketmaster listings show

U2UV Sphere
The Venetian
The Sphere venue lit up on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 in anticipation of the announcement of a fan portal exhibit ahead of U2's opening shows at the new entertainment venue on the Las Vegas Strip.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Sep 28, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You may need to save some money to park at the Sphere.

Ticketmaster shows parking prices at the venue starting at $100 for "Lot S Parking" and $125 for valet. Parking can be purchased daily according to Ticketmaster's listings.

"Parking is available both onsite and in nearby lots and can be purchased in advance of your event," Sphere's website says. "Subject to availability, drive-up parking may also be available for purchase upon arrival at the lots."

ATTENDING A SPHERE SHOW? Here's what you need to know

Sphere parking is listed as an add-on to the venue's events. The Sphere opens on Friday for "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" with shows until Dec. 16.

