Sphere parking in Las Vegas starts at $100, Ticketmaster listings show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You may need to save some money to park at the Sphere.

Ticketmaster shows parking prices at the venue starting at $100 for "Lot S Parking" and $125 for valet. Parking can be purchased daily according to Ticketmaster's listings.

"Parking is available both onsite and in nearby lots and can be purchased in advance of your event," Sphere's website says. "Subject to availability, drive-up parking may also be available for purchase upon arrival at the lots."

Sphere parking is listed as an add-on to the venue's events. The Sphere opens on Friday for "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" with shows until Dec. 16.