Sphere Entertainment applies to NV Energy to use solar power at the Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sphere could be going green.

On Thursday, Sphere Entertainment said they submitted a 25-year agreement with NV Energy to run the venue on solar power.

"Just as Sphere is setting a new standard for immersive live entertainment, the venue is also setting an industry standard when it comes to renewable energy," said Rich Claffey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Sphere. "From the outset, we designed Sphere to minimize environment impact and to help create a sustainable operation well into the future."

According to a press release, the proposed agreement would allow Sphere to use a "dedicated renewable and battery storage source being developed by NV Energy." Sphere officials estimate that, based on its forecast usage, approximately 70% of its power will be derived from those resources.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. Until then, Sphere officials said they will voluntarily acquire acquire renewable energy credits to mitigate the impact of all non-renewable sources of power.