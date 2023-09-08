Special device helping couples avoid "sleep divorce"

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Nevada has the highest divorce rate in the country according to the CDC. One Henderson doctor says he's treating many patients on a verge of divorce. But first, they're opting for a sleep divorce. Sleeping separately, just to get a good night's sleep.

William and Momilani Totten have been married for 8 years. But for Momilani, whose a flight attendant, getting a good night's sleep was getting harder.

"It was to the point where I'm like sleeping in another room, especially because I fly a lot. So, my sleep is really important for me," says Momilani.

But Momilani started to get really concerned because William would stop breathing during his sleep. She urged this father to go get help.

"Obviously, we have kids now. So, stop being selfish and take care of yourself and take care of your condition and go get checked out. That was one of the main concerns," says William.

So, the Totten's came here to see Dr. Jerry Hu of Nevada Dental Sleep. He's a leading sleep medicine expert in the U.S., based in Henderson. Dr. Hu says the Tottens are just one of thousands of families he's helped with sleep divorce.

"So this is the answer?" asks Tricia. "This is the answer," says Dr. Hu.

He's bringing his extensive backround in dentisty to treating and solving sleep problems with this customized device you wear at night.

"It holds their jaw in a position so that the airway won't collapse at night and also helps with snoring, acid reflux, a whole slew of things that it does," says Dr. Hu.

"Does it straighten your teeth at the same time?" asks Tricia. "Holds your teeth in place. Actually, it's kind of the best retainer," says Dr. Hu.

He's passionate about his Nevada sleep dental practice after dealing with his own snoring issues.

"I'm a freight train. I'm one of those people that really gets so incredibly loud. I was kind of going through similar issues myself," says Dr. Hu.

He goes on to say, "I've been in dentistry for almost 26 years, but I've chosen here in Nevada to strictly focus on sleep because this is a very important issue and tied with relationships with divorce."

Dr. Hu says he approached William's case like he does all patients, with a sleep test.

"To see, is it just the snoring only or is there also sleep apnea, oxygen issues and things like that," says Dr. Hu.

William's test determined he needed to wear this device and night and the results have been amazing !

"When I wake up, I feel a little bit more energy, more energetic than I used to be, you know, groggy, a little brain fog and stuff like that," says William.

"The sleep divorce is now over," says Tricia. "Totally crazy," says Momilani. "Yeah," says William.

It's not only men who suffer from sleep apnea, women do to. Dr. Hu says anyone suffering from loud snoring should talk to a doctor about obstructive sleep apnea and get it treated so everyone can get a good night's sleep.