Special community center helps provide relief to seniors facing isolation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Social isolation and loneliness impacts seniors all across the valley.

Valley Oaks Medical Group works to help seniors stay social and get the medical care they need, especially in the primarily Hispanic community of east Las Vegas.

WEEKLY MEET UP

Victoria Aponte does not miss the weekly meet-ups for seniors hosted by Valley Oaks Medical Group. For a meeting she went to recently, they played Loteria. It's a Latino game similar to bingo.

"We are having fun doing activities, like Bingo," Aponte said.

They meet to get out of the house, experience activities and socialize.

"We come to entertain ourselves because at home, we get really bored," she said.

The east Las Vegas location is one of their primary care medical clinics. They have a number of medical offerings but see the importance of helping seniors with what they call their SWAG Centers.

"SWAG Center stands for Social Wellness Activity Group," says Marines Linera, the Community Outreach & Activity manager at Valley Oaks.

She says this center helps these seniors in a number of ways.

"This is not only for them to have fun but also mentally to keep them healthy mentally and keep them connected, socially connected," Linera said.

MENTAL HEALTH

Being home alone can lead to health issues.

"Social isolation is a problem and can be a public health risk," Linera said. "It can convert to dementia and chronic illness for those who are older."

East Las Vegas is an area known for its large Hispanic population. Everyone in this SWAG Center on this day only spoke Spanish.

Linera says they played Loteria to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

"Contrary to what people think, in the Hispanic community, we usually come from extended family, but when we come to the United States, some of those families stay in our native country, so you feel alone here," Linerai said. "They feel loneliness when they are by themselves."

The seniors, like Aponte, know where they can be with those not only close in age but also others in their community.

"It is a good time, it is entertaining, because we are already past 65 years old," Aponte said.