Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Sparking transformer causes fire in downtown Las Vegas

FIRE
KTNV
FIRE
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a sparking transformer that caused a fire in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue received calls about a sparking transformer at 737 North 1st Street at a single-story residential structure.

When the fire department arrived, firefighters saw a live power pole sparking and a backyard that was fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked to extinguish the fire. THe fire was extinguished by 4:32 p.m.

One patient refused treatment, and NV Energy also reported to the incident.

Power outages were reported throughout the downtown area, but now the power has been restored.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada