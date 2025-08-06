Sparking transformer causes fire in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a sparking transformer that caused a fire in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue received calls about a sparking transformer at 737 North 1st Street at a single-story residential structure.

When the fire department arrived, firefighters saw a live power pole sparking and a backyard that was fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked to extinguish the fire. THe fire was extinguished by 4:32 p.m.

One patient refused treatment, and NV Energy also reported to the incident.

Power outages were reported throughout the downtown area, but now the power has been restored.