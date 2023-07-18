Watch Now
SpaceX Starlink satellites visible from Spring Valley area, tracker says

SpaceX Starlink
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 18:31:08-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starlink satellites are said to be visible from Southern Nevada Tuesday night.

A website that tracks the satellites says it will be visible in the Spring Valley area Tuesday night around 9:24 p.m. It was also visible Monday night around 9:11 p.m.

The tracker says to look west to northwest. The satellite should be visible and bright for 5 minutes.

Starlink is owned by SpaceX, they are satellites providing internet access coverage to multiple countries.

The creator of the tracker says the satellites move really fast, "[traveling] the entire world in 90 minutes."

Findstarlink.com has reviews from Forbes, Yahoo! News and WIRED. According to their website, there have been multiple reviews with confirmed sightings.

