LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you live, work or drive anywhere in the southwest part of town, then you know there's a growth boom going on.

On Monday, we took a drive to the area and spoke with both residents and business owners about how this latest transformation in the southwest is impacting their way of life.

Southwest Las Vegas is booming, how do residents and business owners feel?

GREGORY VARNAU: "I'm absolutely shocked, I cant believe how many new buildings and how many developments are going on."

​Southwest Las Vegas continues to see a surge in development, attracting businesses and residents like Gregory Varnau. ​

​GREGORY VARNAU: "It gives me a sense of abundance and a feeling of possibility knowing that we are heading somewhere expansive in the future."​

​He says places like the Durango Resort and Casino and the Uncommons is what motivated him to move to the area.​​

​One of the newest additions to Uncommons is Wineaux, a wine bar that offers small bites to pair with a wide selection of wines.​​

Richard Camarota with MCH Hospitality opened Wineaux on February 24. Even though he's only been open a little over a week he sees the southwest as an ideal location to start his business.​

​​RICHARD CAMAROTA: ""There are just a ton of people who are just underserved over here...there is a lot of growth with Durango station across the street and we are excited about that and it seemed like a good spot to start"​

​Uncommons is just one example of the business spirit driving growth in this part of town.​

​Not far from the area, hair stylist Debra White recently moved to her new salon near Blue Diamond and Rainbow.​​

​DEBRA WHITE: "There was nothing here and all of a sudden mountains edge and all this stuff popped up and all these businesses...I'm busier out here because of this particular area is building up so much, but also because there is a lot of foot traffic in this shopping center."​

​But there's also good news for those of you who live in the area. I caught up with realtor Deidre Wilson. She tells me the influx of businesses and residents is fueling demand in the housing market, and with all this growth she says housing values have gone up.​

​Deidre Wilson: "We are seeing a very strong 5-8% depending on property condition and the hyper local neighborhood you're in."​

​From new businesses to expanding housing options, Gregory says the growth in this area is not only reshaping its skyline but also enhancing the lives of those who call it home.​

​"GREGORY VARNAU: "I feel like Las Vegas is a leader in the world when it comes to new cutting-edge developments."

Wilson says while it may be good for the people who already have a home in that area....if you're planning to buy you may want to do it now before prices in the southwest start to go up higher.