Southwest Gas customers will soon see lower rates after recent PUCN vote

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When it seems like the price of everything else is going up, residents across Nevada will hopefully see one bill lower in the near future.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada recently voted to lower rates for Southwest Gas customers.

The change is set to start July 1 and is expected to save Southern Nevadans roughly $13 a month.

How is this happening?

Southwest Gas is making changes to its Deferred Energy Accounting Adjustment.

Southwest Gas buys natural gas and then sells it to consumers, only charging what they actually paid for the gas.

At the previous rate, too much money was collected from customers, and now they have to decrease the rate to pay that back.

You can read a full breakdown of the rate change HERE.

The vote for the rate decrease came the same day the commission announced plans to investigate NV Energy.

You can watch our reporting on that decision here:

It's official. PUC launching full-scale investigation into NV Energy overcharges following our reporting

This report was produced with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.