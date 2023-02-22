Southwest Gas customers outraged over utility rate hikes urge regulators to act

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada utility customers shared their outrage over rising utility bills with the Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday.

Over the past year, residents have seen multiple increases to their gas and power bills. Southwest Gas most recently raised prices on Jan. 1, 2023.

Southwest Gas previously told Channel 13 that natural gas bills continue to rise due to natural gas prices increasing and more people turning on the heat in winter months.

The company has proposed an additional rate increase that would bring in more than $21 million. If approved, that increase is expected to take effect July 1.

Customers who protested the increase said they still don't understand how that makes their bills fluctuate so much.

"How can you say rate increase, rate increase, rate increase and follow it up with reasonable? It is not reasonable to us because we have to live," customer Gregory Williams said. "It does not make any sense for our gas bills to go up four times what they were when we first got here four years ago."

Some advocates proposed transitioning away from gas, arguing that prices could fall with a decrease in demand.

"We need the [Public Utilities Commission] to help accelerate our state's transition to renewable energy and provide our families with an energy source that's cleaner, more affordable and less volatile than methane gas," said Angel Lazcano from Somos Votantes. "The Inflation Reduction Act presents Nevada utilities with a historic opportunity to do all these things. Please make sure they are leveraging these funds on our behalf."