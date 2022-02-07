Southwest Gas explains recent increases seen in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Gas customers in Southern Nevada have been seeing higher rates recently for natural gas.

Sunday, the company said it understands customers may be experiencing natural gas bills that are higher than expected as the increase in customer bills is likely due to natural gas price increases between 2020 and 2021 as well as increased natural gas usage during the winter months.

A representative continued to say that Southwest Gas purchases natural gas on behalf of its customers, with no profit to the company. And money-saving conservation tips can be found here.

Southwest Gas also encourages customers to take advantage of its Equal Payment Plan which helps make monthly bills more predictable throughout the year.