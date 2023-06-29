Southwest flight from Las Vegas hits bird while landing in Burbank

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Airlines is going to have to repair one of their planes after striking a bird.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Flight 1422 took off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

While flying over California, administration officials said pilots reported hitting a bird around 2 p.m. upon their final approach into Burbank.

The flight was able to land safely at Hollywood Burbank Airport. However, the nose cone of the plane was dented and based off footage from the scene, there could also be windshield damage.

Channel 13 reached out to Southwest Airlines who sent the following statement.

"Flight 1422 from Las Vegas to Burbank landed safely this afternoon after initial reports indicate contact with a bird while on approach to the airport. The aircraft is out of service to undergo a maintenance review and a different aircraft was brought in to continue the flight." Southwest Airlines

No one was hurt in this incident and it didn't affect any airport operations.