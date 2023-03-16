Southwest development 'The Bend' starts to take shape

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The area around Durango Resort is booming.

A number of developments have popped up including a new retail location called The Bend.

It's located north of Ikea just across Sunset.

This lot has been empty and the project has been in the works for years but it's now starting to take shape.

Renderings of the project show it will include a number of restaurants and shops and in phase two, they're adding a pickleball complex that will include a restaurant.

Locally-owned Mothership Coffee is also planning to open at The Bend. Owner Juanny Romero also owns other coffee locations in downtown Las Vegas and Henderson. She said she has noticed the changes and growing population in the southwest part of the valley.

"I believe it is a great opportunity to serve the community in the southwest and it is needed," Romero said. "There is a huge demographic for at-home workers as well. Who would have thought the southwest would have changed into this hotbed of cool culture sort of happening?"

Romero said she hopes to have Mothership Coffee open at The Bend in the fall.

A representative from Dapper Companies, the developer behind The Bend, doesn't have an exact opening date for the complex.

The Bend is one of many projects in the area. On the other side of the 215 is The Uncommons and Durango Resorts, We also saw a sign for a Lifetime Fitness at Durango and Sunset.

It's something residents, like William Omelia, said will be a welcome addition to the area.

"A lot of development, buildings and shops, shopping centers, they are all springing up," Omelia said. "I love it. It's great. It is more convenient."