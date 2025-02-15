Southwest Airlines kicks off first redeye flights out of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After much anticipation, Southwest Airlines had its first five redeye flights, including two departures from Las Vegas, which touched down in Las Vegas on Friday.

Customers were greeted with celebrations and swag in the gate area.

Southwest operated five redeye lights in Las Vegas to Baltimore/Washington, Las Vegas to Orlando, Los Angeles to Baltimore/Washington, Los Angeles to Nashville, and Phoenix to Baltimore/Washington.

Southwest explains they will continue to scale redeye flying in the upcoming months.