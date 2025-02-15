Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Southwest Airlines kicks off first redeye flights out of Las Vegas

Southwest Airlines celebrates inaugural red eye flights in Las V
Brianna Juda Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines celebrates inaugural red eye flights in Las Vegas on February 14, 2025. Credit: Brianna Juda, Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines celebrates inaugural red eye flights in Las V
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After much anticipation, Southwest Airlines had its first five redeye flights, including two departures from Las Vegas, which touched down in Las Vegas on Friday.

Customers were greeted with celebrations and swag in the gate area.

Southwest operated five redeye lights in Las Vegas to Baltimore/Washington, Las Vegas to Orlando, Los Angeles to Baltimore/Washington, Los Angeles to Nashville, and Phoenix to Baltimore/Washington.

Southwest explains they will continue to scale redeye flying in the upcoming months.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH