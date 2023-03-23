Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pilot is recovering after a scary incident on board a flight from Las Vegas to Columbus, Ohio.

On Wednesday, Southwest Airlines said the pilot suffered a medical emergency that resulted in the plane turning around and making an emergency landing at Harry Reid International Airport.

According to Air Traffic Control audio obtained by ABC News, the co-pilot said it was a 47-year-old man who was complaining from stomach pain. He said that 60 seconds later, the pilot "fainted or became incapacitated". One minute after that, the co-pilot said the pilot regained consciousness, was taken into the cabin, and was given oxygen while flight attendants took care of him.

Diane McGlinchey

Southwest Airlines said a credentialed pilot from another airline was on board, entered the flight deck, and assisted with radio communication while the Southwest pilot was able to land safely.

"We commend the crew for their professionalism and appreciate our customers' patience and understanding regarding the situation," Southwest said in a statement to Channel 13.

Once the plane was on the ground, airstairs were taken out to the plane and the pilot was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, there's no word on his condition.

Another flight crew took over so the passengers were able to make it to their final destinations.