Southern Nevada's DUI Strike Team: 3K arrests in less than 3 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On the morning of April 17, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol’s inaugural DUI Strike Team says it made its 3,000th DUI arrest.

The arrest was made on Interstate 15 at Russell Road for driving under the influence and expired registration -- marking the team’s 3,000th arrest in less than three years.

While the Strike Team’s sole purpose has remained detecting and arresting impaired drivers, its impact is felt beyond, according to authorities. This includes confiscating countless firearms, stolen vehicles and controlled substances; detaining several fugitives of the law and recording numerous child endangerment charges.

On October 24, 2018, LVMPD and NHP in collaboration with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety formed the state’s first-ever DUI Strike Team with the sole mission of identifying drivers under the influence and eliminating DUI fatalities on Southern Nevada’s roadways.

Since its debut, the Strike Team has grown to include 10 full-time sworn officers, including six LVMPD officers and four NHP state troopers, patrolling seven days a week throughout the Las Vegas valley.

