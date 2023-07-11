Southern Nevada's All In Aviation joins Defense Department's SkillBridge program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A flight school in Southern Nevada is joining a Department of Defense program that helps military personnel transition into a new career.

The SkillBridge program was launched in 2011. It gives military personnel the chance to work for a civilian company during their last six months of active duty, while continuing to earn salaried pay from the military. According to the Defense Department, these job training programs, apprenticeships, and internships, eligible service members gain valuable training to help them prepare for a future career.

All In Aviation is now part of that program, which allows them to hire military certified flight instructors to be trained on Cirrus Aircraft in order to become an instructor. Officials with All In Aviation said instructors work with student pilots to learn the ins-and-outs of Cirrus and Cessna aircraft, proper aircraft inspection, basic avionic procedures, safety protocols, and more while conducting pre-flight planning and post-flight debrief meetings.

"Since being inducted as an honorary commander of the U.S. Air Force at Nellis Air Force Base last year, my team and I have been hard at work finding ways to engage with the local military community," said Paul Sallach, president of All In Aviation. "Joining SkillBridge gives us another avenue to support our troops while helping them to prepare for a successful career in civil aviation."

All In Aviation officials said they are the first independent flight school in Nevada to join the program.