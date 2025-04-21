LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church and first Jesuit and Latin American pontiff, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced on Monday.

Pope Francis was instrumental in transforming core elements of the papacy through challenging many traditional roles in the Church. He chose his papal name after Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the poor.

Southern Nevadans mourn Pope Francis, reflecting on his legacy and Las Vegas impact

In our community, Southern Nevada Catholics are mourning the death of Pope Francis, reflecting on his legacy and the significant impact he had on immigrant and minority communities during his 12-year papacy.

At Guardian Angel Cathedral on Las Vegas Boulevard, visitors and locals alike gathered to pray and pay tribute to the pontiff who many described as both a unifier and a challenger.

"It's a sad day. Francis, I think, was a great leader of the Church," said Leo Gibson, who was visiting from Michigan with his family.

"Pope Francis was definitely an amazing person, and God has a better plan for him in Heaven," said Patrick Gibson.

For many Hispanic and immigrant families in Las Vegas, Pope Francis represented hope and unity. Maria Luisa Martinez, a Las Vegas resident, walked outside the cathedral in prayer with rosary in hand.

"He prayed for us, he did so much for us. We are grateful and happy for the role he took on—one that has truly supported immigrants," Martinez said.

Archbishop George Leo Thomas of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, who was closely guided by Pope Francis, expressed "deep appreciation and gratitude for his 12 years among us."

The death of Pope Francis: Remembering his life and legacy

Southern Nevada saw significant growth in its Catholic population during Francis' tenure. In 2023, Pope Francis elevated the diocese to an archdiocese, recognizing the region's expanding Catholic community.

"He saw laity and clergy working so closely together... and it caused the explosion of numbers here—we have grown exponentially," Thomas said.

While widely admired, Leo Gibson noted that Pope Francis was also known as a progressive voice within the Church.

"I had a lot of love for Pope Francis because of the way he challenged me," Gibson said. "There was a sense that he caused some confusion... going right up to the line on a few things... where he came very close to perhaps changing those teachings in a way that called into question basically the entire enterprise."

As Catholics look to the future, many are contemplating what qualities the next pope should embody.

"A unifier... a man who will continue to be a voice for the needy," said Archbishop Thomas when asked what would be important for the next pontiff.

Patrick Gibson added, "For the next pope, he should be as reverend and like as close to Jesus as ever."

The Vatican is now preparing for the selection process. A conclave will be convened between 15 and 20 days after Francis' passing, with cardinals gathering in the Sistine Chapel for a process that can last up to 13 days. The new pontiff will be installed less than a week after being elected by a secret ballot reaching a two-thirds majority.

"His pastoral legacy is gonna live on for a very long time," Archbishop Thomas said.

The community reacts

Across the world people are sharing their emotions on the news of Pope Francis' death, including local officials and members in our community. Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered flags to fly half-staff to honor the memory of His Holiness.

Archdiocese of Las Vegas

The passing of Pope Francis is a tremendous loss for The Catholic Church, our Archdiocese of Las Vegas, and the entire world, but his message of compassion, love and peace will continue to resonate for generations to come. His tireless efforts to promote peace, dignity, and love for all of God's children serve as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of finding God in all things.



Throughout his time as Pope and Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Pope Francis lived out his life that the Church must be a force for good in the world, working towards a society that is more just, more equitable, and more loving. He spoke out against poverty, inequality, and violence, and challenged us all to examine our own lives and our own actions in light of the Gospel.

Archbishop George Leo Thomas, Ph.D.

Pope Francis was a true shepherd of God's people, a man who lived out his faith with humility, compassion, and courage. He taught us all that the Gospel calls us to be people of mercy and love, and that we must work to build a world that reflects these values. He was a voice for the voiceless, a champion of the marginalized, and a friend to all who sought his counsel. He will be deeply missed.

Congregation Ner Tamid

We join communities around the world in honoring the memory of Pope Francis, who passed away earlier today. Throughout his papacy, he stood firmly against antisemitism, nurtured meaningful interfaith dialogue, and extended a hand of friendship to the Jewish people. His legacy is one of a mensch. He modeled respect, justice, and bridge-building between faiths. May his memory be a blessing.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley

Like hundreds of millions around the world, I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis. Far beyond being a spiritual leader, he was a man who promoted peace and acceptance for all. Faithful to the end, he was a beacon of light in a world that can often seem so dark. He will be greatly missed by people of all faiths who yearn for peace, tolerance, kindness and good will towards our fellow man.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen

Pope Francis was a champion for embracing all people and a compassionate advocate for disadvantaged communities. I send my condolences to Catholics around the world mourning his loss.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

I’m deeply saddened by this news, and I join our Church in mourning and prayer for Pope Francis. He led the Catholic Church with humility, compassion, and courage. He united us in faith and purpose, and he inspired us to fight for the poor, for migrants, and for the rights of all people. We will always be grateful for the blessings of Pope Francis’ leadership.

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee

I loved Pope Francis. I am so sad to hear of his passing and my heart goes out to the millions of people who, like me, valued his leadership. The world lost a great leader who put compassion for all humans above all else.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus

We mourn the passing of Pope Francis, the first Latin American Pope, who was a visionary and reformer. May he rest in peace.

U.S. Steven Horsford

Pope Francis has died at 88. The first Jesuit and Latin American pope, he championed the poor, spoke out on climate change, embraced equality, and pushed for compassion across faiths. A spiritual leader for a modern world. May he rest in peace.

