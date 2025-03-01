Southern Nevadans fight against cancer at American Cancer Society gala

Southern Nevadans are celebrating the champions in the fight against cancer at this weekend's American Red Cross Las Vegas Game Changer Gala.

The "Hatters Mad Enough to Fight Cancer" themed event is presented by Findlay Automotive Group.

The gala is honoring several leaders in our community on Saturday night at the "Keep Memory Alive Event Center" in downtown Las Vegas.

Proceeds from the gala will support ACS' breakthrough cancer research, direct patient support services for those undergoing cancer treatment, advocacy efforts and addressing cancer screening health disparities in Nevada.

Tyler Corder is the American Cancer Society's Las Vegas Game Changer event chair. He is also a throat cancer survivor who says the odds are high that cancer will impact your life.

"More than 40% of people will get diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. So it's something that we all should be concerned about because if you don't get it yourself, you know someone close to you that's going to have cancer in life," said Corder.

Channel 13 is the media sponsor for the event. If you want to support the American Cancer Society's vital work in our community you can by donating online here.

You can also participate in the silent auction remotely here.