Southern Nevada Water Authority says valley use of water is down 25 percent

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Water Authority says water use in the valley is down 25 percent.

Both residents and businesses are contributing to water conservation success. One pool company in Henderson says the pools they build are designed to actually help conserve water.

Beth Moore, a public information coordinator for SNWA says "we've had some cooler temperatures, we've received more rain this year than we did last year."

She says the community has also responded. Businesses and residents are doing their part to save water and make a difference.

Dylan Barber says he chose Renaissance Pool Company to build a plaster-free concrete pool.

"You don't have to change the water," he said. "You treat it very minimally and that same water stays in the pool for a long time."

He uses a solar blanket pool cover which also saves water.

"The blanket will go on the pool almost all winter long," he said. "There will be zero water loss."

Jim Alexander, president of the pool company says he's had to find a way to adapt to the valley's water restrictive environment.

"Each time you drain your pool, you're losing 15 to 20,000 gallons of water," Alexander said. "With ours, you're not draining it, so you're saving a lot of water over the years that way."

He also says they can plant trees nearby.

"We can plant trees real close, the roots are not going to come toward the pool," he said. "They will go in another direction because we are not losing water through the walls."

For questions about how you can conserve water, visit SNWA.com.