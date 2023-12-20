Southern Nevada Water Authority receives $20 million for Las Vegas Wash project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Federal officials are allocating $20 million to Southern Nevada so the Las Vegas Wash can be protected.

On Tuesday, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton made the announcement along with Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee.

"This is how we ensure that this infrastructure will provide safe and clean water for generations to come," Lee said. "Southern Nevada has led the way in this nation in water conservation. We have seen a 48% decline in per person usage since 2002 and 40% of water used in Southern Nevada is captured with 99% of it being recycled."

According to federal officials, the money is going to the Southern Nevada Water Authority to implement erosion control measures and create an in-stream habitat in the lower Las Vegas Wash within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

"The project will create additional wetlands for the benefit of water quality and wildlife and will involve the removal of the invasive tamarisk and revegetation with native shrubs, trees, and grasses," a press release states. "The project will improve habitat conditions for wildlife, including the federally endangered southwestern willow flycatcher and Yuma Ridgway's rail, and the threatened, yellow-billed cuckoo, and improve spawning habitat for the razorback sucker."

The money is coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Bureau of Reclamations' WaterSMART program. Overall, the Department of Interior announced more than $51 million in funding is going to 18 projects in eight states, including the Las Vegas Wash project.