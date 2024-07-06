Southern Nevada Red Cross volunteers deploy to Texas to join relief preparation for Hurricane Beryl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three trained disaster relief volunteers from the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada have been deployed to Texas in anticipation of Hurricane Beryl’s landfall expected next week.

The Southern Nevada volunteer team includes Tammy Brandl from Pahrump, a veteran of 25 Red Cross deployments, and first-time deployment volunteers Sharon Arima from Las Vegas, and a Henderson resident.

“Our Southern Nevada Red Cross volunteers are heading to Texas this weekend, ready to assist and bring hope,” said Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “Their dedication to aiding others, not just locally but nationwide, is truly commendable. We take pride in our team’s readiness to offer support during times of crisis.”

Teams and relief supplies are being strategically positioned to aid those in the storm’s path. The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecasts Hurricane Beryl regaining strength in the Gulf waters before making landfall in south Texas by late Sunday or early Monday.

Hurricane Beryl is the earliest major Atlantic hurricane in 58 years, hits the coast and inland areas.

Coastal residents, from Brownsville to Houston, are urged to prepare as Red Cross teams and resources assemble in San Antonio for swift deployment.

Red Cross is coordinating with local community partners and emergency responders to provide support at evacuation centers.