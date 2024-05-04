Southern Nevada Red Cross volunteers deploy to Texas following widespread flooding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Storms over the past month in southeast Texas and parts of Louisiana have dumped more than two feet of rain in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. That has led to widespread flooding throughout the region.

Now, a few southern Nevadans are heading south to help.

On Friday, three trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada arrived in Livingston, Texas to start a 14-day deployment. That's about 80 miles north of Houston.

The team includes Tammy Brandl from Pahrump, Emma Empey from Las Vegas, and Marcia Frank from Las Vegas. When it comes to previous deployments with the Red Cross, Brandl has deployed 24 times, Empey has 17 times, and Frank has five times.

"As a Red Cross volunteer, responding to disasters to aid residents is more than a duty — it's a calling, to be there for people when they need it most," Empey said. "Knowing that our actions can bring comfort and hope to those affected drives us to stand in solidarity with communities during their most challenging times."

Red Cross officials said they needed the group's help "due to their capacity to manage a shelter accommodating up to 100 people. With over 1,000 households evacuated in Polk County, where Livingston serves as the county seat, the Red Cross is operating shelters to ensure everyone has a safe place to stay and access to meals, power and other essentials."

According to the Red Cross, volunteers have set up shelters in five additional counties, in addition to Polk County.

The Red Cross also says they're continuously looking for more volunteers to help and deploy to future disasters across Nevada and the rest of the United States. You can learn more about how to become a volunteer with their disaster action teams here.