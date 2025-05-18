Southern Nevada Health District to hold community baby shower

Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District will be holding a community baby shower for pregnant/ expectant mothers with infants as a part of the Healthy Start program.

The event will be held on Monday, May 19, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m. at East Las Vegas Community Center.

The free event features a diaper giveaway, educational booths, and information on parenting and community programs. There will also be games and prizes.

For more on the Healthy Start program, you can click here.

