Southern Nevada Health District prepares to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the Southern Nevada Health District will begin administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11.

Health District officials said the vaccines will be available at its main public health center on Decatur Boulevard. It will become available at additional Health District sites soon after that.

“Getting the vaccination is the best way that children can protect themselves from getting infected and another good way to prevent the further spread of this virus to other people,” said Cort Lohff, the chief medical officer with SNHD.

The option for children to get shots began last Wednesday nationwide after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for the age group.

“We certainly are encouraging parents to talk to their child’s pediatrician about the vaccine and also ask them if the vaccine would be available in their particular offices,” Lohff said.

While the overwhelming number of covid cases have been in those who are older, children have not been immune.

According to SNHD, more than 37,000 kids ages 5 to 17 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County. Of that group, 266 children aged 5 to 17 have been hospitalized, and four have died.

Visit snhd.info to learn more about the vaccine and to make an appointment.