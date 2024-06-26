Southern Nevada Health District offering free testing on National HIV Testing Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday, June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and the Southern Nevada Health District will be offering free testing across Southern Nevada.

That will be at the following locations:



TRAC-B Exchange , 6114 West Charleston Boulevard

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

, 6114 West Charleston Boulevard 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Community Counseling Center , 714 E. Sahara Avenue

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 714 E. Sahara Avenue 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Center , 401 S. Maryland Parkway

1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, 401 S. Maryland Parkway 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. AIDS Healthcare Foundation, MEOW Wolf , 3215 S. Rancho

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

, 3215 S. Rancho 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. AIDS Healthcare Foundation , 3201 S. Maryland Parkway, #218

1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

, 3201 S. Maryland Parkway, #218 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Walgreens , 7599 W. Lake Mead Boulevard

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 7599 W. Lake Mead Boulevard 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walgreens , 451 S. Decatur Boulevard

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

, 451 S. Decatur Boulevard 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sexual Health Clinic , 280 S. Decatur Boulevard

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, 280 S. Decatur Boulevard 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 E. Fremont Street

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointments are needed but clients must be asymptomatic.

Health district officials are also offering testing for syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia at the Sexual Health Clinic and the Fremont Public Health Center. The same locations also offer no-cost HIV/STI screenings year-round as part of the health district's Sexual Health Outreach and Prevention Program (SHOPP).

The health district also has a Collect2Protect program, which provides free at-home HIV tests. You can learn more on the health district's website.