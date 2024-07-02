Southern Nevada Health District launching site with free mental health resources

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is rolling out a new website with free mental health and well-being resources.

It's part of a partnership with CredibleMind, an online digital mental health platform.

According to a press release, you can visit ClarkCountyThrive.crediblemind.com and find "credible, evidence-based mental health and wellness information along with tools and resources designed to build individual and community resilience."

Health district employees said you can find over a dozen scientifically-reviewed assessments to learn about topics like anxiety, depression, burnout, substance use, and identify well-being support services.

Resources are available in English and Spanish.

There are also thousands of vetted apps, podcasts, articles and videos across a range of topics as well as tool to help users focus on building skills to improve their mental and emotional well-being at work, home and in the community.

Users must be at least 13 years or older to create an account. Users who are 18 and older who create an account and. take the Mental Health Check-in assessment will be entered to win a $100 gift card from CredibleMind.

Account activation is not required to access the site and its resources. All information provided is confidential, according to the health district.