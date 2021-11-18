Southern Nevada Health District helping break barriers in underserved areas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District has opened a public health center in east Las Vegas.

Alexis Elliott is a single mother of three who says she has had trouble finding a health center on the east side of town that will accept her insurance, but this new clinic may be the answer to her problem.

“It’s the best thing that could come to us,” Elliott said.

She has been hit hard by this health crisis like many other families, but when she found out Southern Nevada Health District was opening a federally qualified health center two blocks away from her home, she was relieved. These community-based health care providers receive federal funds to give primary care to underserved areas.

“When you have things like this and places like this to come too it makes it easier for us,” Elliott explained.

This is SNHD’s second health center in the valley. Families will be able to get primary care, immunizations, family planning, and other health care services.

David Kahananui is a Federally Qualified Health Care Center senior manager and says by opening this up helps address the disparity with health care for minorities.

“What we do is anything and everything we possibly can to reduce the barriers that exist to people accessing care and to be able to provide as many services as we possibly can,” Kahananui said.

This health center is located right next to Acelero Preschool, where Jennifer Hines the center director says this will be critical for low-income families.

“Being able to have this opportunity for them and this resource takes a large weight off for them,” Hines said.

SNHD Health Center is only taking appointments. They’re open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kahananui says they are building another public health care center downtown and it is expected to open by July of next year.