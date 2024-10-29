Southern Nevada fire departments conducting joint HazMat training exercises

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Several fire departments are warning the public about hazmat training exercises that are happening today.

Hazardous materials response personnel from the Henderson and Las Vegas fire departments are participating in annual HazMat training exercises.

Those exercises will be at Wells Enterprises Ice Cream Plant near Lake Mead Parkway and Olsen Street, starting at noon.

While the exercises are not open to the public, fire officials want to give residents and business owners a heads up.

They say you shouldn't be alarmed if you spot heavy fire and police activity in the area or see firefighters dressed in Level A HazMat suits.

City officials said there is no need to be alarmed or call 911.

However, if you do see something suspicious that is not related to the training or if you are unsure, you can call 311.