Southern Nevada, Clark County under flash flood warning Wednesday evening, weather experts say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas said Southern Nevada and Clark County are under a flash flood warning until 4:45 Wednesday.

San Bernardino County in Southern California is also under the warning.

"At 1:35 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area," officials said. "Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

NWS Las Vegas said locations that will experience flash flooding include Nipton Road between mile markers one and six.

Officials say flash floods could be life-threatening, especially in areas of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads.

